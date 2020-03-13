Coronavirus: Employers advised to stagger work timings, let employees commute at off-peak hours

SINGAPORE - Employers should look into staggering work timings and where feasible, reducing close contact at work, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (March 13).

The recommendations are among new measures announced by the authorities to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and follows the World Health Organisation's declaration on Wednesday of the outbreak as a pandemic.

"Employers should implement telecommuting and video-conferencing where possible, as well as stagger work hours, and allow employees to commute at off-peak hours," said MOH in an advisory.

"Seating in meeting rooms and work stations could also be spaced apart."

In a national address on Thursday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said additional social-distancing measures, such as compulsory telecommuting, will be introduced should there be a spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force combating the spread of the virus here, said on Friday that such additional measures within Singapore are needed, in addition to the extra restrictions rolled out at Singapore's borders.

From 11.59pm on March 15, all new visitors who had been to Italy, France, Spain and Germany within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry or transit. This is on top of previous restrictions announced for travellers coming from northern Italy, China, Iran and South Korea.

Mr Wong said: "We know the virus is already circulating within our own population, and we have to do more to contain or to reduce, slow down the spread of the virus within Singapore itself."