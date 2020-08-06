Bilateral arrangement travellers can tap subsidies, insurance for Covid-19 treatment

SINGAPORE - From Friday (Aug 7), Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) allowed to travel overseas and who develop Covid-19 within 14 days of returning will have to pay for hospital treatment.

But they will be able to tap government subsidies, MediShield Life and Integrated Shield Plans for their treatment if symptoms appear within 14 days of their return to Singapore, and have to pay any remaining co-payment.

Likewise, long-term pass holders who travel under permitted arrangements will be able to tap financing arrangements like foreign worker insurance for their treatment.

Permitted travel arrangements include the bilateral arrangements with Malaysia and China, and any that may be implemented in future.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced this change in charging policy at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Currently, the Government foots the inpatient medical bills for Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders who are treated for Covid-19. Those who breach existing travel advisories are responsible for their own medical bills.

Said Mr Gan: "As we gradually allow essential travel through the various schemes, we have reviewed our charging policy for Covid-19 treatment for travellers."

Applications for cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia for long-term pass holders and travellers on essential business and official visits will start next Monday.

On June 8, Singapore gradually reopened its borders by launching a "fast lane" agreement with China, which allowed the resumption of essential business and official travel between both countries.

Mr Gan added: "Those who are not travelling under the permitted travel arrangements, and instead travel in breach of the travel advisories, will continue to pay for their Covid-19 inpatient medical bills in full."

He also said short-term pass holders entering Singapore under the permitted travel arrangements will have to bear the cost of their medical bills, should they test positive for the coronavirus infection within 14 days of arrival in Singapore.