Coronavirus: No hospitalisation coverage for those who disregard Singapore's travel advisories

SINGAPORE - Singapore residents and long-term pass holders who leave Singapore and disregard travel advisories will not be able to claim under MediShield Life or Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) if they are admitted for suspected Covid-19.

Those who travel from March 27 despite travel advisories and are admitted for suspected Covid-19, with onset of symptoms within 14 days of returning to Singapore, will not be able to claim under MediShield Life or IPs for treatments at public or private hospitals with immediate effect, the Life Insurance Association of Singapore said on Monday (April 6).

Similarly, foreigners who travel despite the advisory will also not be able to claim from Medisave-approved non-IPs, as these are subject to the same requirements as IPs.

"Life insurers in Singapore are aligned with the Government's position on this matter, and support efforts to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

"This includes discouraging actions which run counter to the Government's containment and mitigation efforts," the association said.

Last month, the Health Ministry announced that any Singapore resident or long-term pass holder who leaves from March 27 in disregard of the prevailing travel advisories will be charged unsubsidised rates for inpatient stays at public hospitals if they are admitted for suspected Covid-19 and have the onset of symptoms within 14 days of returning to Singapore.

Singapore residents and long-term pass holders who return to the country with the coronavirus and did not disobey travel advisories will have the cost of medical care incurred in public institutions covered by the Government.

As of Monday night, the number of infections hit 1,375. More than 30 clusters have formed across the island, from bars to pre-schools to places of worship.