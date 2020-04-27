Coronavirus: Another 12 residents, 2 staff at Acacia Home in Admiralty test positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Another 12 residents and two staff members at a welfare home in Admiralty have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Monday (April 27).

The affected residents and staff of Acacia Home are now warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the ministries in a joint statement.

The 14 residents and staff were tested for the virus on Sunday, after a 62-year-old resident of Acacia Home tested positive on Saturday night.

As a precautionary measure, a total of 167 people including 115 residents, 31 staff members and 21 contractors who have been to the home to carry out essential work in the past four weeks were tested for the virus.

Apart from the 14 who tested positive, the remaining 153 tested negative. Contract tracing is ongoing, said the MOH and MSF.

Acacia Home is a welfare home for destitute persons, and is managed by Sathya Sai Social Service and funded by the MSF.

All the staff and residents of the home have been placed in quarantine.

The home has also been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected promptly, said the MOH and MSF.

The MSF said its immediate priority is to support the home, its staff and the residents.

"To safeguard their health and well-being, all staff are now required to use full personal protection equipment. All residents must now always wear a surgical mask. Since 25 April 2020, Acacia Home has stopped taking in new residents for the time being," the ministry added.

The MSF said it is monitoring the situation closely and will be stepping up checks.

It also reminded all homes to abide by the precautionary measures in the ministry's advisories.

"Residential and community-based facilities are reminded to be vigilant when conducting health checks on staff and residents, and to observe high standards of personal and environmental hygiene," the statement said.

"This includes keeping the facility's environment clean, and frequent washing of hands with soap - especially before the preparation and consumption of meals, after toilet visits or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing."