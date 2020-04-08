Coronavirus: All returning travellers to serve stay-home notice at dedicated facilities

SINGAPORE - From 11.59pm on Thursday (April 9), all travellers returning to Singapore from overseas will have to serve their 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities instead of in their homes.

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the rule has now been extended to all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders regardless of the country they are coming from.

Previously, only those returning from the United States, Britain, Asean countries, India, France and Switzerland had to do so.

All returnees are transported straight from the airport to the hotels. There, they have their own rooms and toilets, and all meals are provided, so that they can be isolated from others.

"We have since stepped up capacity, and are now able to accommodate fresh returnees from all countries," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that if there are unexpected capacity constraints, such as a larger than expected number of returnees, it may prioritise the dedicated facilities for returnees from certain regions or countries, based on risk assessment.

"Returnees who are already back in Singapore will continue to serve their 14-day SHN at their current location," said the ministry.

"As was earlier announced, all returnees who disregarded prevailing travel advisories and left Singapore from March 27, 2020, would be required to bear the full cost of their 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities."