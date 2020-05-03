Home-based food businesses can resume operations from May 12

Home-based food businesses will be allowed to resume operations from May 12, said the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in a statement yesterday.

They may accept and start preparing orders that will be fulfilled from that date, for delivery and collection only, provided that necessary safe management measures are in place and they comply with the Singapore Food Agency's guidelines.

Such businesses are currently not allowed to operate under tightened circuit breaker measures if they rely on visitors, customers or third-party delivery services coming to the premises to collect and/or deliver goods.

But in the light of the decrease in community transmission over the past month, selected activities and services will be allowed to gradually resume.

This includes the manufacturing and on-site preparation of all food, including cakes and confectionery, ice cream, cocoa, chocolate and chocolate products, and other snacks.

It also encompasses the opening of retail outlets of food such as cakes and confectionery, packaged snacks and desserts, for takeaway and delivery only.

Standalone stores - excluding those in hawker centres, foodcourts and coffee shops - predominantly selling beverages must remain closed during the circuit breaker. This means shops selling bubble tea, alcohol and other beverages have to remain closed.

Meanwhile, home-based private dining will not be allowed.

Home-based businesses providing other goods and services, such as jewellery and textiles, and which involve visitors, customers or third-party delivery services, are also to remain closed.

Guidelines that home-based food businesses must abide by include ensuring contactless delivery, arranging food collection by appointment only, using cashless payment methods and downloading digital tools such as the TraceTogether app to enable swifter contact-tracing.

Olivia Ho