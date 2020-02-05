Passengers on cruise liner docked in Japan test positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Almost a dozen people on a cruise liner at the Japanese port of Yokohama have tested positive for coronavirus, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday (Feb 5), citing the health ministry.

Health screening began on Tuesday for some 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the cruise liner after a Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

TV Asahi said about 10 people tested positive in the screening.

The 80-year-old Hong Kong man flew to Japan and boarded the ship, the Diamond Princess, run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on Jan 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan 25, the company said.