Novel coronavirus named 'Covid-19': WHO

GENEVA (AFP, REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation on Tuesday (Feb 11) said "Covid-19" would be the new official name for the deadly coronavirus that was first identified in China on Dec 31.

"We now have a name for the disease and it's Covid-19," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, explaining that "co" stood for "corona", "vi" for "virus" and "d" for "disease".

"Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatising. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks,” said Dr Tedros.

"Under agreed guidelines between WHO, the OIE Animal Health and FAO, we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease,” he said.

The first vaccine targeting the coronavirus could be available in 18 months, “so we have to do everything today using available weapons”, Dr Tedros also revealed on Tuesday.