Compulsory CareShield Life for all born in 1980 or later starts on Oct 1

SINGAPORE - A new compulsory national long-term care insurance comes into force on Thursday (Oct 1) for all residents born in 1980 or later. Called CareShield Life, it provides payouts for people who are severely disabled.

Straits Times Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik answers questions on this new scheme.

Q: I already have MediShield Life. Why do I need CareShield Life?

A: The two insurance schemes are completely different.

MediShield Life is for acute medical needs, and covers big hospital bills and certain major outpatient treatments such as chemotherapy for cancer.

Should the medical problem involve severe disability, MediShield Life does not pay for continued outpatient treatment or care, beyond the hospital stay.

CareShield Life, on the other hand, is catered to long-term disability. It will pay a fixed monthly amount of at least $600 for the duration of the disability, even if it is for the rest of the person's life.

There is no restriction on how the recipient uses the money.

Q: What sort of severe disability qualifies for payout under CareShield Life?

A: Payout is given to a person who is not able to perform three of the six activities of daily living without assistance. The activities are washing, dressing, eating, going to the toilet, walking or moving around, and moving from bed to chair and vice versa.

Q: How does someone apply for the payouts?

A: The person needs to be seen by a severe disability assessor who is accredited by Ministry of Health. Assessors include doctors, trained therapists and nurses.

If the person qualifies for a payout, the application has to be submitted to the Agency for Integrated Care.

The assessment is free the first time, but a $100-$250 fee applies for a second assessment. This could happen if the person did not qualify for payout, but later, the condition deteriorates and a second application is made.

Once a person starts getting payouts, he no longer needs to pay any premiums.

Q: Why is the payout "at least $600" a month? What decides the actual amount people get?

A: The amount of payout goes up every year to keep abreast of inflation. In the first year, the payout is $600 a month. It will go up by 2 per cent a year for the first five years.

Thereafter, the increase will be decided by the CareShield Life Council.

Once a person starts receiving a payout, the amount is fixed based on the first payment. The payout for that person will not change even though the scheme raises payouts over the years.

Q: I'm not yet 30 years old, but am already severely disabled. Can I join CareShield Life?

A: Yes you can, but only when you turn 30 years old. You will need to pay the first premium before making a claim. Should your claim be successful, you will start getting the monthly payouts and will not need to pay any more premiums.

No Singaporean or permanent resident born on or after 1980 is excluded from this insurance scheme, which provides for universal coverage.

Q: How much premium do I need to pay?

A: Premiums, which may be paid with Medisave funds, are paid annually from the age of 30 till the age of 67, which means paying premiums a total of 38 times.

Even though the person stops paying the premium at the age of 67, he will continue to be covered for the rest of his life.

However, any payout he receives will be pegged at the prevailing payout rate in the year he pays his last premium.

In the first year, 30-year-olds start at $206 a year for men and $253 for women. Premiums are higher for those who are 40 years old, with men paying $295 and women $366.

Premiums go up by 2 per cent a year for the first five years. Subsequent increases will be decided by the CareShield Life Council.

Q: What if I can't afford the premium for CareShield Life?

A: People who do not have enough money in their Medisave account may use money from their spouse's Medisave account, or that of an approved family member.

There are also government subsidies. Lower- to middle-income Singaporeans - up to a per capita household income of $2,800 - who make up two-thirds of households, will get subsidies of 20-30 per cent on their premiums.

There is also a transitional subsidy for the first five years. It starts with $70 in the first year (2020-21), dropping by $10 a year to $30 in year five (2024/25).

Singaporeans who still cannot afford the premiums can apply for additional support from the Government.

Q: What if I was born before 1980? Can I also join CareShield Life?

A: Yes you can join, but only from next year. ElderShield policyholders may also convert to CareShield Life by paying a top-up amount.

There will be joining incentives to encourage more people to buy this insurance, said the Ministry of Health. More details will be released before the scheme is extended to all other residents.