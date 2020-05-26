Collect improved masks at CCs, RCs and vending machines from today

Starting today and until June 14, Singapore residents can collect improved reusable masks. This is the third mask distribution exercise, which will span three weeks.

Until June 1, residents can pick up their masks from collection counters at all 109 community clubs (CCs) and 661 residents' committee (RC) centres across Singapore, between 10am and 6pm daily.

They can also collect their masks from 400 vending machines placed at all CCs at any time during the three-week period.

The vending machines will be operational from 10am today. Each machine has an attached guide on how to collect the masks, and will be cleaned and restocked regularly.

Safe distancing measures and temperature taking will be in place at collection points.

The masks, which are available in adult and child sizes, are made of new materials for improved comfort and resistance to droplets.

Residents with a valid identification document can collect one mask each. They include foreign domestic workers, foreign workers not staying in dormitories, and international students staying in hostels.

Residents with adult identity documents are eligible only for adult-size masks. Children who are 12 years old and younger will be able to collect either an adult-or child-size mask, but will be given priority for child-size masks.

To avoid crowding at the collection points, residents are encouraged to collect the masks on behalf of those who live with them.

To do so, they should have with them their household members' identification cards, birth certificates or any government-issued identification with a barcode.

Residents can visit www.maskgowhere.gov.sg for the latest information about the exercise or to check on the availability of masks at the vending machines.

They can also refer to community notice boards, digital display panels or their CCs' social media channels for more information.

Dominic Low