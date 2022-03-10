Clinics to revert to regular operating hours as Omicron wave subsides: MOH

SINGAPORE - Extended operating hours of selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) and polyclinics will stop from Friday (March 11) as the Omicron wave shows signs of subsiding, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

To help spread out peak patient load at clinics and polyclinics, MOH had previously extended the operating hours of selected PHPCs and polyclinics for two weeks from Feb 25 to March 10.

The extended hours for the clinics were up to 11pm on weekdays, from 2pm to 5pm on weekend afternoons, and up to 11pm on weekend evenings. Selected polyclinics operated on Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings.

As the Omicron transmission wave is showing signs of subsiding, these clinics will revert to their regular operating hours from Friday to give them "much needed respite" from the long operating hours, said the ministry.

It also thanked the primary care providers for stepping up to support the national effort to cope with the clinical demand from the Omicron surge.

More than 655 PHPCs, of which 15 are 24-hour clinics, will still be open at various times on weekday nights and over weekends, it added.

The latest list of PHPCs and polyclinics, along with their operating hours, can be found at this website.

Members of the public are advised to first call the clinics to confirm the availability and timing of services, particularly for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, and make appointments as needed before heading down.

Under Procotol 2, individuals who have tested positive on a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) and have mild or no symptoms should self-isolate for at least 72 hours.

If necessary, they can book an appointment at any combined test centre (CTC) or quick test centre to do a supervised self-administered ART.

Those who are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms such as persistent fever or cough can visit any PHPC via private transport for medical attention.

Since Feb 26, individuals who test ART-positive at CTCs on weekends can request a consultation with a telemedicine doctor, who will be able to prescribe and deliver medication if needed.

The testing and consultations will be funded by the Government until March 20.

Individuals can book the acute respiratory infection (ARI) testing and telemedicine consultation appointments on weekends at CTCs at this website.

On Thursday, MOH also reiterated its call for the public to refrain from rushing to the emergency department at hospitals unless they are experiencing an emergency, so as to prioritise healthcare resources for those with urgent medical care.

Patients who walk into emergency departments with non-emergency conditions, including children, may be diverted to other urgent care clinics or primary care clinics for further assessment, added the ministry.