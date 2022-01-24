Children aged 5 to 11 can walk in with parents for vaccination without appointment

SINGAPORE - From Tuesday (Jan 25), children aged 5 to 11 will be able to walk in to any paediatric vaccination centre with their parents for their vaccination without making an appointment.

Previously, only accompanying siblings of a child with an appointment on Mondays to Thursdays could walk in for their vaccination.

This arrangement is applicable only from Mondays to Thursdays, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in a joint statement on Monday (Jan 24).

"Paediatric vaccination centres are currently unable to accommodate the general walk-in arrangement on Fridays to Sundays due to high demand in appointment bookings on these days," the statement said.

This means that parents or guardians, who currently have to register their child or ward, will no longer have to wait up to five working days to receive a booking link allowing them to book an appointment.

Those who wish to visit the vaccination centre from Fridays to Sundays will still have to make a booking.

MOE and ECDA said parents or guardians who intend to vaccinate their child or ward under this new walk-in arrangement should arrive at the vaccination centre by 7pm.

Those who intend to visit the Yusof Ishak Secondary School vaccination centre should reach there by 5pm from Tuesdays to Thursdays.

Those who intend to take up a walk-in arrangement should also cancel any bookings they have made.

On the day of the vaccination, parents and guardians should bring along the child's identification documents for verification, as well as a signed copy of the parental consent form.

As at Jan 23 (Sunday), close to 160,000 children aged between 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the vaccine, while more than 13,000 children have received their second dose.