Siblings can take Covid-19 child vaccination together in one appointment from Jan 10

Brothers Louis (right) and Lukas, accompanied by their mother Deborah, at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club vaccination centre, on Dec 27, 2021. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
SINGAPORE - Children with an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination can now have their younger siblings take the shot at the same time without the need to book a separate slot.

The new "sibling walk-in" arrangement will be in place from Mondays to Thursdays at paediatric vaccination centres from Jan 10, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a statement on Monday (Jan 3), MOE said: "This is to provide greater convenience for parents or guardians with more than one child or ward aged five to 11 years and to optimise our available vaccination capacity on Mondays to Thursdays."

Parents or guardians who plan to vaccinate their children or wards under this arrangement should arrive at the vaccination centre by 7pm, it added.

They will need to bring the student identification or other forms of identification such as the birth certificate, passport or SingPass.

"We encourage parents or guardians who have booked separate appointments for different children or wards to keep only one desired slot and cancel the remaining bookings on the National Appointment System," the statement said.

However, MOE said it is now unable to accommodate the sibling walk-in arrangement on Fridays to Sundays due to high demand in appointment bookings for the next few weekends.

Seven more paediatric vaccination centres have started offering paediatric vaccinations from Monday as well.

This brings the total number of centres to 14, up from the seven that started operations on Dec 27.

MOE also said that from Wednesday, about 110,000 parents or guardians of Primary 1 to 3 pupils can expect to progressively receive a unique link via SMS to book a vaccination appointment.

From Thursday, parents or guardians of all remaining children aged five to eight may proceed to register their interest on the National Appointment System.

