Changi General Hospital porter among 2 unlinked Covid-19 cases; 3 new cases linked to Bukit Merah View food centre

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man who works as a porter at Changi General Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday night (June 24).

He is one of two unlinked cases that were announced.

The man is asymptomatic, and was detected when he was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday as part of rostered routine testing (RRT).

His earlier tests from RRT - the last being on June 8 - were all negative for Covid-19 infection, said the ministry.

"He has tested preliminarily positive for the Delta variant, and is pending further confirmatory tests."

The ministry added that his serology test result is negative, which suggests the presence of early infection.

The man received his first vaccine dose on Jan 14, and his second dose on Feb 4.

MOH said that three more people were also added to the Bukit Merah View food centre cluster.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 85.

The three new cases are part of the 12 linked cases on Thursday.

One of the cases in the cluster is a 12-year-old boy who studies at Crest Secondary and was last in school on May 18.

He is a family member and household contact of two other cases, including one who was also linked to the cluster on Thursday.

The boy was placed under quarantine on Tuesday.

He is asymptomatic, and was detected when he was tested on Wednesday during quarantine.

His test result came back positive on Thursday. His serology test result is pending.

Separately, MOH said it has concluded testing for residents and visitors of the Redhill vicinity. Of the 1,972 people, three tested positive for Covid-19 and were reported in previous updates.

Meanwhile, a new cluster at Ion Orchard has been opened. The first case is a 35-year-old female retail assistant at the Four Leaves bakery in Ion Orchard and Ang Mo Kio Hub. She had tested positive for the virus on June 7.

There were also two unlinked cases and nine imported cases confirmed on Thursday, for a total of 23 new cases.

The 23 confirmed cases as at Thursday noon take Singapore's total to 62,493, said the ministry.

The 12 linked cases consist of 11 cases that had already been placed under quarantine and one that was detected through surveillance.

All nine imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Four of the nine imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Two of them are Singaporeans and the other two are permanent residents. All returned from India.

There were no new cases from workers' dormitories for the 10th straight day.

The weekly total number of community cases is 92 in the past week, down from 93 in the previous week.

However, the number of unlinked cases has also risen to 22 in the past week, compared with 13 cases in the week before.

There are currently 37 active clusters of infection, down from 39 on Wednesday. Three clusters were closed, including the Harvest @ Woodlands workers' dormitory cluster, as they have not recorded any new cases for the past 28 days.

As at Thursday noon, 136 patients remained hospitalised, including four in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 182 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 35 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.