14 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 2 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 23 confirmed Covid-19 cases as at noon on Thursday (June 24), taking Singapore's total to 62,493, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, 14 are in the community and nine are imported.

The 14 community cases include two unlinked cases. The remaining 12 are linked to existing cases.

Of the 12, 11 were already quarantined, while one was detected through surveillance.

Four of the nine imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. All were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

No new cases were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

As at Wednesday noon, 141 patients were hospitalised, including five in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 181 were recuperating in community facilities.

In Singapore, 35 people have died from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.