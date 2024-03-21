Finding hope: How father of four coped with expenses after accident left him unable to work

When Mr Muhammad Faizal Mohd Nor got on his brother-in-law’s motorcycle during last year’s Hari Raya, he did not think much of it.

He trusted his brother-in-law's cautious driving, recalling, "He usually rides at 50kph, so I felt safe."

Before he could finish his thought, both men were violently flung through the air as a van collided with the motorcycle at a cross junction.

“It felt like an elephant had punched my stomach,” says the 39-year-old, recalling how he felt as he crashed into the ground. “The pain was excruciating.”

The burdens of a breadwinner

As Mr Faizal lay immobilised on the hospital bed, enduring immense pain, the doctor delivered grim news: He needed major surgery on his pelvis, which had broken into three pieces. He wouldn’t be able to move around and would need a lengthy recovery period of several months.

These were words the sole breadwinner dreaded to hear.

Mr Faizal and his wife, Ms Nur Farah Ummiah Iskandar, have four children, aged between two and 11. He works six days a week as a full-time yacht captain and supplements his income by being a part-time pilot for other boats at various marinas.