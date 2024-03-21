Finding hope: How father of four coped with expenses after accident left him unable to work

When Mr Muhammad Faizal Mohd Nor got on his brother-in-law’s motorcycle during last year’s Hari Raya, he did not think much of it.
He trusted his brother-in-law's cautious driving, recalling, "He usually rides at 50kph, so I felt safe."
Before he could finish his thought, both men were violently flung through the air as a van collided with the motorcycle at a cross junction.
“It felt like an elephant had punched my stomach,” says the 39-year-old, recalling how he felt as he crashed into the ground. “The pain was excruciating.”
The burdens of a breadwinner
As Mr Faizal lay immobilised on the hospital bed, enduring immense pain, the doctor delivered grim news: He needed major surgery on his pelvis, which had broken into three pieces. He wouldn’t be able to move around and would need a lengthy recovery period of several months.
These were words the sole breadwinner dreaded to hear.
Mr Faizal and his wife, Ms Nur Farah Ummiah Iskandar, have four children, aged between two and 11. He works six days a week as a full-time yacht captain and supplements his income by being a part-time pilot for other boats at various marinas.
When he realised he would be out of action and not able to provide for his family, anxiety and desolation set in.
“I felt so stressed because my income would be suddenly cut off,” he says.
While he endured the physical pain, he had a greater fear of losing his job. The situation felt so dire that he teetered on the edge of a mental health crisis.
However, his call with his financial adviser representative, Mr Tomi Tan, provided Mr Faizal with some much-needed relief.
Mr Tan reassured him that he would look at his current coverage, do what he could to help him and that “everything was going to be fine”.
It turned out that a Singlife policy Mr Faizal had bought only recently became a precious resource when he least expected it.
Mr Tan’s assurance took a weight off Mr Faizal’s shoulders, relieving him of income concerns so he could focus on his recovery.
Activating the safety net
Mr Faizal had signed up for the Singlife CareShield Plus supplement plan in January 2023. As there is no 90-day waiting period for Singlife CareShield Life’s coverage to take effect, he was already covered at the time of the accident in April 2023.
Singlife CareShield Plus provides severe disability payouts when a policyholder is unable to perform at least two Activities of Daily Living (ADLs). In Singapore, a person is considered severely disabled when they cannot independently perform at least three of the six ADLs: washing, toileting, walking or moving around, transferring, feeding and dressing.
Mr Faizal was assessed by a doctor as being unable to wash up, dress up and visit the toilet independently, so he could make claims on his policy.
“When something serious happens, my role is to assist my clients to make the claim,” says Mr Tan, who appealed for Singlife to expedite the payout, instead of waiting for the 90 days deferment period for claims to be paid. “But more than that, it’s to let them know they can lean on me for support, so that they can focus on their recovery and other personal matters.”
Based on Mr Faizal’s circumstances and status as a sole breadwinner, Singlife made an exception in his case, providing backdated benefits in a lump sum followed by monthly payouts that were about 50 per cent of his monthly income.
In addition, he received payouts under the caregiver relief benefit for his wife, who was his sole caregiver, plus dependant benefit (for his four children) under the age of 22.
He said that beyond the financial support which helped with the household bills, he felt grateful to be able to give his family some semblance of stability despite the disruption to their lives.
Mr Faizal is slowly getting back on his feet, doing light duties on his employer’s yacht. But a full recovery is still a work in progress – he still needs his wife to assist him with some ADLs.
“This accident has taught me not to take life, or my mobility, for granted,” he says. “Once, my two-year-old son was crawling around on my bed at home while I was recuperating, and he fell off it. When I could not reach out to help him, I felt like a useless father.
“You don’t realise what you have until you cannot do simple tasks, like putting on your shirt or going to the toilet, yourself,” he adds.
“Now I tell my family and friends my story. We must all prepare an umbrella before it rains.”
Find out how Singlife CareShield Standard and Plus can help you weather the storm when life’s unexpected curveballs happen.
A caretaker’s lonely struggle
People often think severe disability only happens when you are old or get into an accident, but it can also happen because of stroke, cancer, dementia, diabetes or even mental health issues that prevent you from living life as normal.
“I had no idea that policyholders could make disability claims if they’re unable to perform three ADLs, no matter the cause,” shares Ms Neo Ming Wei, who bears the heavy responsibility of being her mother’s sole caregiver.
For over 12 years, the 40-year-old has faced one hardship after another, upending her life in ways she never anticipated.
Within the span of a year, she mourned the loss of her father and brother, while her mother’s two-decade-long struggle with depression worsened with each blow.
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, her mum’s mental condition deteriorated so steeply that basic actions like going to the toilet became impossible without help, and she had to start wearing adult diapers because she could no longer control her bladder.
“It was heartbreaking,” says Ms Neo. “She would stay in her room for three months straight with the curtains drawn, refusing to come out or eat anything but porridge. Her walking became unstable, and she had to go to the hospital several times because she kept falling.”
As her mum’s sole caregiver, Ms Neo’s own life suffered. Each day, she had to prepare her mother’s meals, help her shower and change her diapers. Juggling the demands of caregiving and her job as a music teacher left Ms Neo drained.
“I was overwhelmed,” she admits. “I got very stressed out because there was so much weighing on me. The constant worry of what might happen if I wasn’t around during one of her falls was always on my mind.”
Ms Neo eventually found relief through her supportive Church network and received a caregiver grant from the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) so she could hire a full-time helper. She is grateful for the help but wonders if she could have found a solution earlier.
Find help when you need it
If you or someone you know is facing a similar situation, you can now seek out resources at Singlife Care Collab.
Created specially for Singlife policyholders, the one-stop, health services hub provides families with convenient access to healthcare services by consolidating the multiple sources of help available in Singapore for caregivers, through trusted healthcare providers.
There, you can access the large network of partnerships like that with Homage, a holistic home and community-based care provider, which offers a discount for Singlife CareShield policyholders.
Singlife also works with other key players such as AIC, SG Assist, IHH Healthcare, Icon Cancer Centre and Parkway Cancer Centre to offer comprehensive support across various touchpoints to help customers navigate the complexities of long-term care and health support.
Ms Neo says: “These past few years have been very tough emotionally, mentally, and physically for me. So, to prepare oneself for the caregiving journey is very important because it can get very lonely.”
Besides financial security, learn how Singlife Care Collab brings you closer to the healthcare resources you can rely on in times of need.
In partnership with
Disclaimers:
Terms and conditions apply. These policies are underwritten by Singapore Life Ltd. The Straits Times is not an insurance agent/intermediary and cannot solicit any insurance business, give advice, recommend any product, or arrange any insurance contract. Please direct all enquiries to Singapore Life Ltd.
This material is published for general information only and does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific person. You should read the Product Summary and seek advice from a financial adviser representative before making a commitment to purchase the product. As these products have no savings or investment feature, there is no cash value if the policies end or if the policies are terminated prematurely. Buying a health insurance policy that is not suitable for you may impact your ability to finance your future healthcare needs. You will need to have a basic CareShield Life (CSHL) or ElderShield (ESH) policy before purchasing Singlife CareShield Standard or Singlife CareShield Plus (“Supplements”). Supplements purchased by CSHL policyholders are regulated under the CareShield Life and Long-term Care Act. Supplements purchased by ESH policyholders before the transfer of ESH to Government administration are considered ESH Supplements, which are regulated under the Central Provident Fund (Withdrawals for ElderShield Scheme) Regulations. After the transfer, they are considered CSHL Supplements, regulated under the CareShield Life and Long-term Care Act.
This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC. The information contained in this broadcast is accurate as at Mar 21, 2024.