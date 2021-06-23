Bukit Merah View surveillance testing yields 5 Covid-19 cases; none at Beo Crescent

SINGAPORE - Surveillance testing of people who had visited, lived in or worked at parts of Beo Crescent and Bukit Merah View has ended with five cases found, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (June 23).

All five were detected in the Bukit Merah View area, after the exercise ended on Monday. None were detected in the Beo Crescent testing exercise, which ended on Sunday.

In all, 2,133 residents and visitors at Blocks 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View were tested, said the ministry. Of these, 2,128 individuals tested negative.

The cases detected include a 63-year-old man employed by CSP Maintenance as a cleaner at Enabling Village at 20 Lengkok Bahru. He is linked to the 119 Bukit Merah View cluster, and tested positive on Sunday.

He is a family member and household contact of a 62-year-old housewife who tested positive on the same day and was linked to the same cluster.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested for Covid-19, as part of the community surveillance testing. His serology test result is negative.

Two other cases were linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster and another to the 119 Bukit Merah View cluster on Tuesday.

The ministry said 458 owners, tenants and staff of shops and commercial units at Beo Crescent Market, Havelock Food Centre and Blocks 34,36, 38, 40 and 46 Beo Crescent had to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing.

"All were found to be negative for Covid-19 infection," said the ministry.