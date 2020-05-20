Circuit breaker to be lifted, Singapore to reopen gradually in 3 phases

On June 2, Singapore will exit its circuit breaker period after two months. More activities will be allowed to resume but gradually and in three phases, said the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 yesterday. LIM MIN ZHANG reports.
