Coronavirus pandemic

Circuit breaker to be lifted, Singapore to reopen gradually in 3 phases

Published
21 min ago
mzlim@sph.com.sg

On June 2, Singapore will exit its circuit breaker period after two months. More activities will be allowed to resume but gradually and in three phases, said the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 yesterday. LIM MIN ZHANG reports.

Circuit breaker to be lifted, Singapore to reopen gradually in 3 phases
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 20, 2020, with the headline 'Circuit breaker to be lifted, Singapore to reopen gradually in 3 phases'. Print Edition | Subscribe

Branded Content