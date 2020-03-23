askST: Is it possible to contract the coronavirus from swimming?

SINGAPORE - Enhanced social distancing measures were announced last Friday (March 13), gatherings are now being limited to 250 people at a time. Some people have asked if it is still safe to go swimming in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Q: Is it safe to go swimming during this period? Can the virus be transmitted through water?

A: It is known that the virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets and saliva, but there is currently no evidence suggesting that the virus can be spread through water, hence making swimming one of the safer sporting activities.

Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam said that it is generally safe to go swimming as the water and chlorine within swimming pools could help to kill the virus.

People, however, should be mindful of their interactions with others outside of the water.

Dr Dana Elliott Srither, who is a doctor and co-founder of Rxemedium.io, a telemedicine website here, shared similar advice in an interview with 8 Days. He said that the virus, which is "usually transmitted via droplets, is washed off by the sheer amount of water in swimming pools", thus helping to negate its effects.

Q: What precautions should one take outside the swimming pool?

A: It is advisable to avoid lingering around the pool area after a swim as it is still possible to pick up the virus from dry surfaces surrounding the pool, such as tables and chairs, said Dr Elliott.

It is also good hygiene to shower before entering and leaving the pool. As common facilities such as locker rooms and showers may be crowded, showering at home could be a safer precautionary measure.

Dr Leong also advised individuals to go home directly after swimming, and to use a single shower cubicle should they need to use public shower facilities.

SportsSG has also regulated the number of people using the Active SG swimming pools at a single point in time, and closed off children pools until further notice.

These precautionary measures were implemented in line with the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on March 13, which said that sports centres with indoor facilities should limit the number of patrons and introduce physical separation measures, on top of increased cleaning frequency and issuing advisories to reduce unnecessary contact.

Related Story Coronavirus: Physical distancing measures at public sports facilities face hurdles

Q: Are lane segregation measures introduced effective against the spread of the virus?

A: Lane segregation has been implemented at running tracks and swimming pools, in line with the precautionary measures that came into force last Sunday (March 15).

This means that several running lanes are cordoned off at various stadiums, restricting runners to a few available lanes.

ActiveSG swimming pools have placed lane ropes restricting swimming to the length of the pool. Certain lanes have been allocated for swimming classes and lap swimming, while the remaining are available to the rest of the swimmers.

Experts have warned that while such social distancing measures make sense, people should still be wary of possible overcrowding situations.