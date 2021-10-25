askST: Can ivermectin protect me from Covid-19?

SINGAPORE - Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, has lately come under intense scrutiny as part of a government clampdown on false claims surrounding the pill and its illegal distribution.

On Sunday (Oct 24), Singapore's fake news law was invoked against local website Truth Warriors for its false claims about the safety of ivermectin in treating Covid-19.

At the border checkpoints, five attempts to illegally bring in the tablets were stopped between Sept 10 and Oct 6.

Yet, online groups remain rife with anecdotes of how the pills can treat Covid-19, ahead of any official confirmation that ivermectin can treat Covid-19 safely and effectively.

The story is similar in the United States, as prescriptions for use by humans is 24 times higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to the authorities there.

Can ivermectin protect people from Covid-19 and how did it grow in prominence in the first place? The Straits Times answers your questions.

Q: What is ivermectin?

A: Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used to treat some parasitic infections. In Singapore, it is not available from consumer shelves and can only be issued by medical professionals, who often use it to treat parasite infestations, like scabies or head lice.

It was first developed in the US in the 1970s by scientists on a mission to stop parasitic infections and used in farms to deworm horses and other animals.

In 1996, it was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in humans. It was famously used to treat river blindness in Latin American countries and later repurposed to treat parasite infestations and even malaria.

Q: Why do people think that ivermectin can cure Covid-19?

A: Ivermectin was one of many drugs studied when scientists were looking to find safe generic drugs that could be repurposed for Covid-19 treatment.

One of the earliest studies, published in June 2020 by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information in the US, showed that high doses of ivermectin could subdue the virus responsible for Covid-19 in vitro.

The results have not yet been proven in animals or humans, but many people latched on to the hope that it was the cure humanity sought.

There are many studies underway to test ivermectin's efficacy in treating the coronavirus.

Q: What are the authorities saying about ivermectin?

A: Studies on the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 are under way, but authorities like the World Health Organisation have reiterated that current data does not prove it is effective. The FDA has warned that taking large doses of ivermectin is also dangerous.

Merck, a manufacturer of ivermectin pills, has also advised against the use of the drug to treat the coronavirus.

Associate Professor Jenny Low, a senior consultant of infectious diseases from the Singapore General Hospital, told ST that while the evidence does not rule out ivermectin as a potential cure, there is still no strong evidence to support it.

Q: What are the dangers of taking ivermectin?

A: Ill-advised consumption of ivermectin can cause toxic effects such as seizures and liver injury, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, a peer-reviewed publication from the Massachusetts Medical Society.

Cases of ivermectin poisoning in the US rose sharply in August, reported the Oregon Poison Centre. In August, it received reports of ivermectin poisoning from 21 people, many of whom took the pills to treat Covid-19.

Six of them were hospitalised, including four who needed intensive care.

In Singapore, a 65-year-old woman was hospitalised this month after taking four 3mg tablets of ivermectin over two days.

Q: What about the studies that claim that it is fit for treating Covid-19?

A: Prof Low said much of the controversy over ivermectin stems from the fact that its proponents have ignored the varying quality of trials testing the drug's use for Covid-19.

The doses that showed the drug to work in the laboratory do not translate to humans, as the dosage tested is several hundred times higher than what recommended for humans, she added.

Q: My friends are supplying Ivermectin. Should I buy from them?

A: In Singapore, it is illegal to self-medicate with ivermectin, which can only be prescribed by a doctor.

HSA is currently investigating the illegal sale and supply of ivermectin linked to the incident of the 65-year-old woman, who is said to have purchased the drug through a friend.

Under the Health Products Act, those found guilty of the illegal sale of medicines can face up to $50,000 in fines and two years' jail.

Those who spread false claims about the virus may also be liable.

Criminal lawyer James Ow Yong of Kalco Law told ST that those who give advice without basis may be found guilty of causing hurt by a rash or negligent act under the Penal Code.