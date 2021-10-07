HSA investigates illegal distribution of ivermectin after grandmother, 65, hospitalised

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday (Oct 7) that it is investigating the illegal sale and supply of ivermectin linked to an incident where a 65-year-old grandmother was hospitalised after taking the antiparasitic drug.

No further details of the investigation were given.

Madam Wong Lee Tak, a retiree, was hospitalised last Friday after taking ivermectin on the advice of church friends, who told her it protected her from Covid-19.

A friend allegedly consolidated orders for 1,000 ivermectin pills from members of a church group, to be purchased through a "lobang".

Under the Health Products Act, those found guilty of the illegal sale of medicines can face up to $50,000 in fines and/or jail time of up to two years, HSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said it was aware that members of the public imported and took the drug for the treatment of Covid-19.

HSA reiterated that self-medicating with ivermectin was dangerous and that it was not approved as a treatment for Covid-19.