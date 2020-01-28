askST: Are photos, videos of medical workers at Compass One related to the Wuhan virus?

SINGAPORE - Footage and photos of medical workers attending to a person at Compass One mall in Sengkang are not linked to the Wuhan virus, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Jan 27).

Photos and videos of at least four people wearing protective gear outside the Swensen's outlet in the mall as onlookers gather had been circulating on social media over the Chinese New Year weekend.

In some cases, the footage had been accompanied by messages speculating that it was linked to the Wuhan virus, advising people to stay away from the area.

A number of concerned readers also wrote in to The Straits Times asking about the validity of such claims.

MOH said on Monday afternoon that it was aware of the rumours surrounding the workers, and that the person being attended to was not linked to the Wuhan virus.

"We advise members of the public not to speculate or spread unfounded rumours," it said in a statement.

It added that those who wish to receive updates on the Wuhan virus situation can go to the ministry's website at www.moh.gov.sg.

Earlier on Monday morning, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said that swift action would be taken against falsehoods about the Wuhan virus lest they spread and cause panic among Singaporeans.

"We will not hesitate to use the powers under the law to take action against any party that spreads such falsehoods," he said.

MOH had earlier debunked four other pieces of fake news surrounding the Wuhan virus, including rumours that someone had died of the virus in a shopping mall here.