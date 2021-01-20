Tuberculosis screening to be carried out for Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre patrons after 2 clusters found

SINGAPORE - Two separate tuberculosis clusters involving a total of 18 people who visited the Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre have been identified.

No common links have been found other that they all frequently visited the Bedok centre over periods ranging from months to years and spent prolonged stretches there watching horse-racing telecasts.

The cases did not know each other and had not identified each other as close contacts.

Tuberculosis, a potentially serious infectious disease that mainly affects the lungs, spreads through tiny droplets released into the air by coughs and sneezes.

While it is a highly contagious, patients rapidly become non-infectious once treatment starts.

The last TB cluster was detected last October at Block 174D Hougang Avenue 1, after four people staying in four different units were found to be infected.

The 18 cases from the two new clusters were diagnosed between February 2015 and October last year.

The link among five cases in the first cluster diagnosed between July 2018 and February 2020 was established and the Ministry of Health (MOH) notified on July 28, 2020.

The 13 cases in the second cluster were diagnosed between February 2015 and October last year and brought to the attention of the MOH between Dec 1 last year and Jan 11.

"The cases had immediately started treatment following diagnosis and are not a current ongoing public health risk," said the MOH on Wednesday (Jan 20) evening, adding that the risk of transmission to people who are not close contacts is very low.

Close contacts of all the 18 cases had already been contacted by the Singapore TB Elimination Programme (STEP) for screening. As a precaution patrons who visited the Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre between Feb 12 and March 25 last year will also be contacted for screening.

This will be done free of charge at the Tuberculosis Control Unit (TBCU) at 142 Moulmein Road.

Voluntary screening will also be offered to former patrons who spent prolonged periods of cumulative days at the betting centre between 2018 and March 25 last year.

Patrons who want to be screened can call the TBCU hotline at 6258-4430.