Ang Mo Kio community hospital bans visitors for a month from Sept 22 amid rising Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital (AMKH) has banned most visitors from Wednesday (Sept 22) to Oct 21, as new daily Covid-19 cases in the community continue to rise.

In a statement on its website, the community hospital said exceptions can be made for the loved ones of patients who are dangerously ill or those with urgent caregiver support or training needs.

Approved visitors must obtain a valid negative Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 24 hours before the visit. This requirement applies regardless of the visitor's vaccination status.

Those who fall into one or more of the following categories will not be allowed to visit the hospital:

- Anyone who has received a health risk warning or alert from the Health Ministry within the last two weeks

- Those who are unwell and have various symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, blocked or runny nose, sore throat or loss of smell

- Anyone who has been issued a medical certificate or quarantine order

- Anyone with a travel history within the last 14 days

- Children aged 12 and below

AMKH said patients and their loved ones can remain connected online while the ban is in place, as it provides Internet access.

Covid-19 cases in the community have been rising steadily over the past month, from 26 new cases on Aug 21 to 832 cases on Monday night. However, most were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms.

The Health Ministry said on Monday night that of the 12,013 individuals infected in the past 28 days, 98 per cent had mild or no symptoms. Another 1.7 per cent required oxygen supplementation and 0.2 per cent required intensive care. A further 0.05 per cent died.