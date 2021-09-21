917 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 2 S'poreans aged 84 and 85 die from complications

SINGAPORE - Two men above the age of 80 have died, taking Singapore's Covid-19 death toll to 62, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Sept 20).

The first was an 84-year-old male Singaporean who died of complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sunday. He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sept 13 with symptoms, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection the same day.

He was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. His advanced age also made him more susceptible to severe illness.

The other man was an 85-year-old Singaporean. He tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sept 16 and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Sept 18.

He was partially vaccinated and had no known medical conditions.

There were a total of 917 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Monday, down from the highest daily number since Sunday, when there were 1,012 new cases.

Of the local cases, 832 were in the community and 78 cases were among dormitory residents, said MOH. Of these, 122 are seniors above 60 years old.

The remaining seven cases were imported.

New cases have also been added to existing clusters.

Another nine cases have been added to the Blue Stars Dormitory cluster in Jurong West, taking the total number of infections there to 120. Intra-dormitory transmission occurred among the residents, with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory. All residents are being tested.

Also, another 10 cases have been added to the Avery Lodge Dormitory in Boon Lay, taking the total number of infections there to 131. Intra-dormitory transmission among residents was detected through proactive testing. Residents have been placed on movement restriction order, and are being tested for Covid-19.

There are now 1,055 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up from 873 the day before.

Those in need of oxygen supplementation rose from 118 the day before to 128. There are also 18 in critical condition in the intensive care unit, down from 21.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 122 are seniors above the age of 60.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 78,721.

