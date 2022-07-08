All 900 pilgrims from S'pore, including 30 who caught Covid-19, set for final haj rituals

SINGAPORE - All 900 pilgrims from Singapore have arrived safely in Arafah in Saudi Arabia for the final rituals of the haj pilgrimage, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli on Friday (July 8).

They include 30 pilgrims who were found to be Covid-19 positive, added Mr Masagos, who is leading this year's haj delegation.

Saudi authorities allowed them to proceed as they had either recovered or had only mild symptoms, he said to Saudi media.

Only one pilgrim is in a slightly more serious condition, added Mr Masagos, without providing further details.

He noted that the Saudi authorities would accompany the pilgrim in question to perform the remaining rites to complete the haj.

The wukuf, or standing, in the plain of Arafah - located about 20km south-east of Mecca - is the final and most important ritual of the annual pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Muslims who are physically and financially able to do so are expected to perform the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

"Thankfully, all the pilgrims have been taking care of themselves, putting on their masks (and) their interactions have been well controlled," said Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development.

This has controlled the spread of Covid-19 among pilgrims despite their close living conditions, he added.

Mr Masagos said feedback from the various tour agencies leading the pilgrims indicated that they are satisfied with the service provided by the Saudi authorities and officials from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.

This year marks the first time Singapore Muslims have been able to go for the haj since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago.