End of decade-long wait for some as last batch of Singapore pilgrims head off to Haj

SINGAPORE - The last batch of Muslim pilgrims for the haj this year here have set off for the annual pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia after what has been a decade-long wait for some of them.

A total of 180 pilgrims departed for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (July 3) evening, the first time for Muslims here since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago.

They will be accompanied by Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, as well as chief executive of Muis Kadir Maideen.

Those attending the haj this year said they are glad they can perform the pilgrimage after the two-year hiatus and hope to seek blessings for their loved ones.

Civil servant Jamil Jusuf, who has been waiting for nine years to be chosen for the pilgrimage, was thrilled to finally be able to go.

The 56-year-old was accompanied by his wife.

"I'll keep my family in my prayers. And I'll pray for the recovery of my sister, who is sick," he said.

He and the other pilgrims were gathered at Changi Airport Terminal 3 for their flight.

Civil servant Mohammad Imran, 48, said that he was given a slot for the pilgrimage in 2020, but the trip was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Imran, who is travelling with his wife, said his 17-day trip will be devoted to visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

"I'm grateful to everyone for sending me off today, especially my three children. I'll hold them in my prayers," he added.

Speaking to pilgrims and their families at Changi Airport, Mr Masagos thanked Saudi Arabia for increasing the number of slots for haj pilgrims from Singapore.