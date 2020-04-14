About 5,000 foreign workers to be tested for Covid-19 in next few days, even those who are well but are contacts of confirmed cases

SINGAPORE - Foreign workers who are unwell are being identified and separated from other workers, said the multi-agency task force tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, adding that even those who do not show symptoms but are close contacts of confirmed cases are being tested.

As of Tuesday (April 14), it said about 7,000 workers who are well and working in essential services have been moved outside of dormitories to other accommodations such as army camps.

The task force gave an outline of the measures that have been taken in recent days to tackle the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases involving foreign worker dormitories.

It said more than 1,500 workers who have been transferred out of dormitories deemed as isolation areas have been tested over the weekend, and about 5,000 workers are expected to be tested in the next few days.

The Ministry of Health's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, said in a virtual press conference: "Our commitment to the foreign workers is that if they are infected, we want to find them, and we want to be very clear that we're not intending to leave them alone, unattended.

"So if we have any concerns, particularly in any of the dormitories where there is, in fact, an infected foreign worker, then we want to know where they are and we will make plans to test as many of them as is possible."

Work is ongoing to test asymptomatic workers or those with minimal symptoms, Prof Mak said.

"In some dormitories, we have started work to screen close contacts of confirmed cases. For example, they may be fellow workers who share the same room and, because of their proximity of contact in their living arrangements, are deemed therefore as at higher risk.

"We also have tested various other foreign workers in different settings. For example, for some of the workers that have in fact been transferred out from the dormitories that are deemed as isolation areas, we've also tested as a precaution to make sure that as we transfer workers from one place to another, we're not also then seeding new areas, and therefore contributing causing more clusters."

Replying to a question on the number of patients housed at the Singapore Expo, Prof Mak said there were 297 patients there as of yesterday. Another 150 to 160 patients will be transferred there today.

"It's steadily building... in fact, would span across several halls. At this point in time, we are planning to use Halls 1 to 6, but we have opened Hall 3 first," he said.

"And as Hall 3 progressively gets filled up to its full capacity of 480 cases... then we would progressively open the other halls as well until we reach our full capacity."