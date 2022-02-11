9,771 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 1,205 patients in hospitals

SINGAPORE - There were 1,205 hospitalised Covid-19 cases on Friday (Feb 11), with 21 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

This is the seventh day in a row that hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark. On Thursday, there were 1,212 Covid-19 cases in hospital, with 29 patients in the ICU.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update 128 people required oxygen support, up from 115 people on Thursday.

The number of new locally transmitted cases fell to 9,771 from 10,542 the day before.

Of the new local cases on Friday, 2,092 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 7,679 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 159 new imported cases, with 109 detected through PCR tests and 50 through ART.

Three people died of Covid-19, MOH said.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.74, down from 2.26 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

With the latest update on Friday, Singapore has recorded a total of 449,570 Covid-19 cases, with 885 deaths.

Ninety-three per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 62 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.