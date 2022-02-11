9,771 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 1,205 patients in hospitals

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.74. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Updated
Published
5 min ago

SINGAPORE - There were 1,205 hospitalised Covid-19 cases on Friday (Feb 11), with 21 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

This is the seventh day in a row that hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark. On Thursday, there were 1,212 Covid-19 cases in hospital, with 29 patients in the ICU.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update 128 people required oxygen support, up from 115 people on Thursday.

The number of new locally transmitted cases fell to 9,771 from 10,542 the day before.

Of the new local cases on Friday, 2,092 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 7,679 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 159 new imported cases, with 109 detected through PCR tests and 50 through ART.

Three people died of Covid-19, MOH said.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.74, down from 2.26 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

With the latest update on Friday, Singapore has recorded a total of 449,570 Covid-19 cases, with 885 deaths.

Ninety-three per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 62 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.

More On This Topic
Children aged 5 to 11 have highest Covid-19 infection rate here
askST: Do I need an MC if I get Covid-19 and feel well, but cannot WFH?
Related Stories
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top