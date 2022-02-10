10,542 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 1,212 patients hospitalised and 1 death

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 2.26.
SINGAPORE - A total of 1,212 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised on Thursday (Feb 10), up from the 1,205 cases the day before.

One person died, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

This is the sixth day in a row hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark.

Twenty-nine people were in the intensive care unit, one fewer than Wednesday.

There were 115 people who required oxygen support, from 111 on Wednesday.

The number of locally transmitted cases rose slightly to 10,542 on Thursday (Feb 10), from 10,175 the day before.

A total of 2,578 new local cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on Thursday. Another 7,964 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 144 new imported cases, with 95 detected through PCR tests and 49 through ART.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 2.26, up from two the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Thursday, Singapore has recorded a total of 439,640 Covid-19 cases, with 882 deaths.

Ninety-three per cent of Singapore's eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and 61 per cent of the total population has received the vaccine booster shot.

