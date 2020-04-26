Two imported cases of returning Singaporeans among new Covid-19 cases; on SHN since April 10

SINGAPORE - Two imported cases of returning Singaporeans are among the 931 new cases confirmed on Sunday.

This comes 16 days after they arrived in Singapore on April 10 and were placed on Stay-Home Notice - which lasts 14 days.

The emergence of these two imported cases follows a stretch of nine days when there were no imported new cases. The last imported case was identified on April 17.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday night also announced four new coronavirus clusters. They are at Proptech Pte Ltd at 38 Senoko Road, 5 Kian Teck Crescent, 3 Sungei Kadut Street 6, and 133 Tuas View Square.

Foreign workers living in dormitories made up 886 of the 931 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (April 26), according to an evening update from MOH.

Foreign workers not living in dorms made up 25 of the new cases.

There were 18 new cases in the community, including 13 Singaporeans and permanent residents.

With Sunday's figures, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore stands at 13, 624.

