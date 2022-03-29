8,164 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 728 patients in hospital

SINGAPORE - The number of daily new Covid-19 infections in Singapore climbed to 8,164 on Tuesday (March 29), up from the 4,925 cases the day before.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend when more people are out in various social settings.

But the number was still lower than the figure from last Tuesday (March 22), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 13,166 new Covid-19 cases.

The number of people hospitalised rose to 728 on Tuesday (March 29), MOH said in an update on its website. Four deaths were also reported.

On Monday, there were 717 people hospitalised, and four deaths.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio remained below one for the 28th straight day, at 0.69, MOH added. On Monday, it was 0.73.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.