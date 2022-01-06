813 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; weekly infection growth rate rises to 1.5

As at Thursday (Jan 6), Singapore has recorded 283,214 Covid-19 cases in total. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG
SINGAPORE - The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate on Thursday (Jan 6) was 1.5, up from Wednesday's 1.28, said Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH).

The rate, which has increased for the 13th consecutive day, refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still going up.

On Thursday, MOH reported 813 new cases, up from 805 the day before.

These comprised 390 imported infections, 404 in the community and 19 in migrant worker dormitories.

MOH added that there were 365 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore, down from the 440 cases reported on Wednesday.

Of the 365 cases, 131 are local and 234 are imported.

MOH reported one new death from complications linked to Covid-19, which took the total number of deaths in Singapore to 835.

As at Thursday, Singapore has recorded 283,214 Covid-19 cases in total.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 47.1 per cent, down from the 50.5 per cent reported on Wednesday.

There were 171 patients in hospital, with 17 requiring oxygen supplementation.

In the ICU, three patients required close monitoring, while 13 patients were critically ill.

As at Thursday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 44 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

