98 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 31 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 98 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at noon on Tuesday (Aug 3).

This is the first time since July 18 that Singapore has reported fewer than 100 locally transmitted cases.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 21 linked cases were not quarantined when detected.

The remaining 31 were new unlinked cases, up from 25 on Monday.

Seven of the locally transmitted cases are seniors above 70 who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Three cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while the remaining case tested positive for the virus during SHN or isolation.

As at Tuesday noon, the total number of cases in Singapore stands at 65,315.

MOH will give more details on Tuesday night.