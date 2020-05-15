793 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 Singaporean or PR

SINGAPORE - A total of 793 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Friday (May 15), taking the total count in Singapore to 26,891.

Among these is one Singaporean or permanent resident, while foreign workers staying in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

More details will be released later on Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

On Thursday, 1,164 patients were discharged, making it the first time the number of patients discharged in a day crossed the 1,000 mark.

For the third time this week, the number discharged was higher than the number of new cases.

To date, 5,964 people, or around 23 per cent of the total, have fully recovered from the disease since the first case was reported on Jan 23.

MOH also announced 752 new cases on Thursday, including one Singaporean and one permanent resident.

The two cases mark the lowest number of cases in the community since the circuit breaker began on April 7.

For Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders, MOH said on Thursday that the daily average number of cases has fallen from eight cases two weeks ago to five in the past week. The corresponding figure for work permit holders staying outside dormitories has also decreased from six cases two weeks ago to three in the same period.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

The remaining 750 new cases announced on Thursday are foreign workers linked to dorms. There were no imported cases.

Thursday's new cases among foreign workers staying in dorms mean that about 7.4 per cent of the 323,000 workers staying there have now tested positive for the coronavirus, a prevalence rate much higher than the 0.07 per cent among work permit holders outside dorms and the 0.03 per cent among Singaporeans, PRs and pass holders.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Facebook on Thursday that the plan to test all workers living in dormitories systematically is especially important as Singapore moves into the recovery phase - as systematic testing can "protect businesses and the broader community" when activities resume.

"To me, it is better to test, so that we know what we're dealing with and can then take the right actions," she added.

In Singapore, 21 people have so far died from complications due to Covid-19, while nine others who tested positive for the virus died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 4.5 million people. About 303,000 people have died. The United States remains the country worst hit, with more than 1.4 million cases and 86,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of Friday.