73-year-old man from Safra Jurong cluster dies

A 73-year-old Singaporean man died on Friday from complications due to Covid-19.

The patient, identified as case 161, was confirmed with the coronavirus on March 9, and had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and chronic kidney disease. He is linked to the cluster involving a dinner function at Safra Jurong.

This brings the total number of deaths from complications due to Covid-19 to 26.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases is extending assistance to his family, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Singapore reported 347 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections past the 40,000 mark.

There were five community cases: two Singaporeans and three work permit holders.

They include a 15-year-old Singaporean girl who is unlinked to previous cases. The St Anthony's Canossian Secondary student was tested as part of the proactive screening of students with acute respiratory infection. Her serological test result returned positive, which is indicative of a past infection, said MOH.

"The epidemiological evidence suggests that she was likely to have been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after school reopening."

The other Singaporean case is a 67-year-old woman who works at the SCM Tuas Lodge dormitory.

The new cases bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 40,197.

New daily community cases have gone up, from an average of seven two weeks ago to eight in the past week. The average daily number of unlinked patients in the community has also risen from two to four over the same period.

Update on cases

New cases: 347 In community: 5 (2 Singaporeans, 3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 342

Active cases: 11,363 In hospitals: 228 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 11,135

Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 10 Total discharged: 28,798 Discharged yesterday: 768 TOTAL CASES: 40,197

The remaining 342 people confirmed with Covid-19 yesterday are migrant workers staying in dormitories.

Six places - Geylang Serai Market, The Poiz Centre, Boon Lay Shopping Centre, 18 Marsiling Lane, and Sheng Siong supermarkets at New World Centre and 301 Geylang Road - were added yesterday to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

One new cluster at a dormitory at 50 Tech Park Crescent was also announced yesterday.

The Space @ Tuas Apartment cluster at 16 Tuas Avenue 1 has been closed as there were no new cases in the past 28 days, or two incubation periods.

With 768 more patients discharged yesterday, 28,798 have fully recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 228 patients remain in hospital, including one in intensive care, while 11,135 are recuperating in community facilities.

Ten people have died of other causes while testing positive for the coronavirus.