6 Singaporeans working in dorms among 18 new Covid-19 community cases

SINGAPORE - Six Singaporean men working in dormitories are among the 18 new Covid-19 community cases on Friday (June 12).

They were picked up by the Ministry of Health's active screening.

Among them, the oldest is a 72-year-old man who works at the Woodlands Lodge 1 dormitory. He showed symptoms on June 7.

The seventh case is a 22-year-old Singaporean woman who is currently unlinked to previous cases. She showed symptoms on June 5.

The eighth case is a 40-year-old permanent resident who is a close contact of a previous case and had already been quarantined.

The other 10 community cases are work pass or work permit holders. Three had been detected due to active screening of those working at dormitories, two were swabbed as part of the ministry's screening of those in essential services.

Five other cases were close contacts of previously confirmed cases and had already been quarantined at government facilities.

Further tests by the ministry showed that four of the 18 cases were likely infected some time ago as they are no longer infectious. The results for the other 14 are pending.

The total of 18 community cases reported on Friday is the highest number of community cases since April 24, when there were 25 recorded, an increase which the MOH partly attributes to its active screening of targeted groups.

The remaining 445 of the 463 people confirmed with the coronavirus on Friday were migrant workers living in dormitories.

New daily community cases have increased since Singapore's began its phased opening last week, from six two weeks ago to nine in the last seven days.

The average number of unlinked patients per day has also increased from one to four over the same period.

Meanwhile, Harbourfront Centre, Waterway Point and the POSB at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

A case was at Harbourfront Centre at 1 Maritime Square on June 6 from 2.10pm to 3.20pm.

An infected patient was at Waterway Point at 83 Punggol Central from 3.30pm to 5pm on June 8. Another case was at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre at 7 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3 from 9.10am to 10.15am on the same day.

Those who were there during the specified time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit and see a doctor if they experience symptoms such as cough, loss of taste or smell, and fever.

Close contacts of the confirmed patients would already have been notified and there is no need for the public to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

Three new clusters were announced on Friday. They are at a dormitory at 55 Genting Lane, the Stirling Residences construction site and a dormitory at 21 Tuas View Loop.

A dormitory cluster at 50A Tuas Link 4 has been closed, as no new cases were linked to it for two incubation periods of the virus, or 28 days.

The number of daily discharged patients remain higher than the number of new cases. With 754 new cases discharged on Friday, 28,030 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

The number of active cases, those who remain in hospital or community isolation facilities, have been whittled down to 11,785. This makes up 29 per cent of the 39,850 cases that have been reported here since the first patient on Jan 23.

Two patients are in intensive care.

Twenty-five have died from complications due to the coronavirus. Ten others have died of other causes while testing positive for Covid-19.