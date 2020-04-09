Coronavirus: Sungei Tengah Lodge is 4th foreign worker dorm gazetted as isolation area

SINGAPORE - A fourth foreign worker dormitory is now an isolation area even as cases at such sites continue to grow rapidly.

In a notice in the Government Gazette on Wednesday (April 8), the Health Minister declared Sungei Tengah Lodge an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act from midnight, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Premises considered part of the Lodge are 506 and 512 Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

With 29 coronavirus cases, it is the latest dormitory to be gazetted as an isolation area after S11 Dormitory @ Punggol and Westlite Toh Guan on Sunday, and Toh Guan dormitory on Monday.

The S11 site is now the largest patient cluster in Singapore with 118 cases, while the other two, both located in Toh Guan East Road, have 38 and 23 cases respectively.

Workers at these sites must be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

There are active clusters at nine different dormitories, with 40 new confirmed Covid-19 cases linked to them out of a record 142 total cases announced on Wednesday.

The other dormitories with clusters are Tampines Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge I, Cochrane Lodge II, Kranji Lodge and Sungei Kadut, with each adding one to four new cases on Wednesday.