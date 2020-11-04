7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 5 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Nov 4), taking Singapore's total to 58,036.

They included five imported cases, who have been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community and two from worker's dormitories.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

They included two cases from worker's dormitories, said the ministry while there were no new community cases announced.

The remaining seven new patients had come from overseas and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore. All of them did not have symptoms.

Among the seven imported cases, six tested positive for the virus on Monday.

They included a 42-year-old Singaporean woman who returned from the Philippines and a 20-year-old female permanent resident who arrived from India.

Another patient, a 26-year-old female Bangladeshi dependant's pass holder, arrived from Bangladesh.

Three imported patients are currently employed in Singapore.

Of these, two were work pass holders. One, a 49-year-old German man, arrived from Germany, while the other, a 30-year-old Indian national, arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who is holding a work permit, arrived from Bangladesh.

The last imported patient, who tested positive on Sunday, was a special pass holder.

The 29-year-old Filipino man arrived from the Philippines to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

Both patients from the dormitories were detected through rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

The Health Ministry said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one such case in the past week, who is currently unlinked.

With 13 cases discharged on Monday, 57,922 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 38 patients remained in hospital on Monday, with none in intensive care, while 26 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 46.8 million people. More than 1.2 million people have died.