7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday noon (Nov 7), taking Singapore's total to 58,054.

These were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, four new imported cases were confirmed, said MOH.

No new cases from the community or in worker's dormitories were announced.

Among the four imported cases, three are currently employed here.

Of these, one is a work pass holder. The 31-year-old French woman arrived from France.

Another is a 30-year-old female Filipino work permit holder who arrived from the Philippines.

The last patient working here is a 34-year-old British engineer. He is holding a short-term visit pass and arrived here from the United Kingdom for a work project.

All three had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

The remaining imported patient is a special pass holder who is a crew member of a ship that arrived from the United States. The 25-year-old American woman had not disembarked and was swabbed on board the vessel when it arrived here.

The ministry added that the cluster at Tuas South Dormitory has been closed as there have been no new cases linked to it for two incubation periods, or 28 days.

In a separate statement on Friday, MOH and the Ministry of Manpower said workers who have recovered from Covid-19 have been exempted from rostered routine testing since Wednesday, with some exceptions. Those who show symptoms suggestive of acute respiratory illness 90 days after contracting Covid-19 will continue to be tested for the virus.

Being the earliest cohort of workers in Singapore to have recovered from Covid-19, those who experienced the onset of illness before April 16 will also undergo monitoring tests to help the authorities decide when to resume routine testing for other recovered workers.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 48.6 million people. More than 1.2 million people have died.