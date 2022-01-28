636 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in S'pore; 5,272 local community cases

SINGAPORE - A total of 636 people are now hospitalised with Covid-19, of whom 46 require oxygen support and 10 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jan 28).

This is an increase of 25 more people warded in hospitals compared with Thursday, although the number of people requiring oxygen support fell by three.

There were also two fewer people in the ICU.

There were three Covid-19 deaths, although MOH did not provide further details in its daily update.

Singapore reported 5,272 new community coronavirus cases on Friday, up from 5,090 the day before.

About 69 per cent of them or 3,646 were detected by antigen rapid tests, indicating they had no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The remaining 1,626 were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

Another 282 cases were detected in travellers entering Singapore.