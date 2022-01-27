611 Covid-19 patients in hospital in S'pore; 49 need oxygen support, 12 in ICU

Singapore reported a weekly infection growth rate of 2.37. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
41 min ago

SINGAPORE - There were 611 Covid-19 patients who were in hospital on Thursday (Jan 27). Of those, 49 needed oxygen support and 12 were in the intensive care unit.

This means that 31 more people were in hospital compared to the day before, with five more people who needed oxygen support, and one more patient in ICU.

Singapore reported a weekly infection growth rate of 2.37, which means that it is taking less than one week for case numbers to double.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 5,090 new community cases on Thursday, said the Health Ministry, up from 4,560 the day before.

About 70 per cent of Thursday's local cases - or 3,553 of them - were detected by antigen rapid tests, indicating that they had no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The remaining 1,537 were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

Another 379 cases were detected in travellers entering Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases that Singapore has detected since the first case in January 2019 now stands at 333,071, with 850 deaths.

Some 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 57 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.

More On This Topic
S'poreans going ahead with CNY plans despite Covid-19 surge, Chinatown businesses see boost
Three days on the front line of the pandemic
Related Stories
Omicron variant can survive up to 21 hours on skin: Study
China's mRNA vaccine triggers immune response in 95% of recipients in first stage of trial
Hong Kong researchers discover oral drug combination that could treat Covid-19
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid-19 vaccine rather than frequent boosters
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story
Why are men more likely to die of Covid-19? It's complicated
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top