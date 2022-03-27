4,848 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, lowest since Feb 3

SINGAPORE - The number of daily Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in Singapore has fallen to 4,848 and 694 respectively on Sunday (March 27).

This is down from 731 hospitalisation cases and 6,434 cases on Saturday.

The number of new cases is the lowest since Feb 3, which had 4,297 cases.

There were four deaths reported on Sunday.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio remained below one for the 26th straight day, at 0.75, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update. On Saturday, it was 0.77.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.