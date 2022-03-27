4,848 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, lowest since Feb 3

SINGAPORE - The number of daily Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in Singapore has fallen to 4,848 and 694 respectively on Sunday (March 27).
This is down from 731 hospitalisation cases and 6,434 cases on Saturday.
The number of new cases is the lowest since Feb 3, which had 4,297 cases.
There were four deaths reported on Sunday.
The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio remained below one for the 26th straight day, at 0.75, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update. On Saturday, it was 0.77.
The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.
There were 22 patients in the intensive care unit, and 86 needed oxygen supplementation.
Of the local cases, 4,221 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.
Another 526 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
There were 101 new imported cases, of which 84 were detected through PCR tests and 17 through ARTs.
The total number of deaths in Singapore now stands at 1,250, while the total number of cases is 1,072,005.
About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 71 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.