Covid-19 patients visited 2 FairPrice supermarkets in Bukit Panjang, Jurong West market and hawker centre

SINGAPORE - Two NTUC FairPrice supermarkets in Bukit Panjang and a market and hawker centre in Jurong West have been added to a list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients.

The Ministry of Health added these three spots to the four locations on the list that was first provided on Monday (May 25).

The ministry said the list of locations where Covid-19 patients visited for more than 30 minutes is being given as a precautionary measure to inform those who were at these locations to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms.

On May 17, an active Covid-19 case was at the Jurong West Market and Food Centre at Block 505 Jurong West Street 52, from 9am to 9.30am. An active case was also at the same location on May 25, from 11am to noon.

A community case who was infectious was at the FairPrice outlet in Hillion Mall on May 24, from 12.30pm to 1pm, while on the same day, an active case was also at the FairPrice Finest outlet in Bukit Panjang Plaza from noon to 12.30pm.

On Wednesday, there were 533 new coronavirus cases.

Of these, four were community cases: three Singaporeans and one work pass holder from China.

Two of the Singaporean cases are asymptomatic and have been linked to the cluster at Jurong Penjuru dormitory. The third Singaporean, a 56-year-old woman, is currently unlinked.

The work pass holder is a 33-year-old man who had gone to work at 19 Pandan Road, Tuas Terminal Phase 1 and Jurong Port recently.

The remaining 529 cases were migrant workers staying in dormitories.

With 832 new cases discharged on Wednesday, a total of 17,267 patients have fully recovered from the disease, or 53 per cent of the 32,876 Covid-19 patients here.

As of Tuesday, 525 remain in hospital, including seven in the intensive care unit. A total of 15,052 are in community facilities.

A new cluster was announced at a dormitory at 38 Tuas View Square, which now has five cases. It is the first cluster announced after three successive days where no new clusters were detected.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with the ministry attributing it partly to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

This has increased from five two weeks ago to six in the past week, while the number of unlinked community cases has also increased from one per day to two in the same period.

Twenty-three people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, while nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 5.67 million people. Some 352,000 have died.