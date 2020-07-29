334 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community and 4 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 334 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (July 29), taking Singapore's total to 51,531.

They included three community cases, comprising two Singaporeans or permanent residents and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, an eight-year-old American girl was among two imported coronavirus patients announced by MOH.

The dependant's pass holder tested positive on Monday.

The other imported patient, a 39-year-old male work pass holder, tested positive on Sunday. He is an Indian national employed in Singapore.

The two, who had arrived in Singapore from India on July 12 and 13, were asymptomatic when tested, said the ministry.

They had been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notice.

The sole community case announced on Tuesday, a 29-year-old work pass holder, tested positive on Monday.

The Indian national was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been quarantined earlier.

He was tested during his quarantine period even though he was asymptomatic.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 356 of the 359 new coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday.

No new Covid-19 clusters were announced.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has also decreased from 10 cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to two over the same period.

With 201 cases discharged on Tuesday, 45,878 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 185 patients remain in hospital, while 5,092 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 16.8 million people. More than 662,000 people have died.