8-year-old girl one of two new imported coronavirus cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - An eight-year-old American girl was among the two imported coronavirus patients announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (July 28).

The dependant's pass holder tested positive on Monday.

The other imported patient, a 39-year-old male work pass holder, tested positive on Sunday. He is an Indian national employed here.

The two, who had arrived in Singapore from India on July 12 and 13, were asymptomatic when tested, said MOH.

They had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices.

The sole community case announced on Tuesday, a 29-year-old work pass holder, tested positive on Monday. The Indian national was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been quarantined earlier. He was tested during quarantine to determine his status, even though he was asymptomatic.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 356 of the 359new coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday, taking Singapore's total to 51,197.

No new Covid-19clusters were announced.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has also decreased from 10 cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to two over the same period.

With 201 cases discharged on Tuesday, 45,878 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 185 patients remain in hospital, while 5,092 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.