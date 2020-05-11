3 of the 4 Covid-19 cases among workers at Singapore Expo care facility found to be negative after retesting

SINGAPORE - Three of the four Covid-19 cases found among the workers and volunteers at the Singapore Expo community care facility have been retested and found to be negative.

One of them, a Singaporean radiographer, 43, was a false positive, one of 33 such cases arising from an apparatus calibration issue for a test kit. He had been reported as a confirmed case on May 7.

In a press statement on Sunday (May 10), the Ministry of Health said that upon review, 33 tests from a laboratory were found to be false positives and subsequent retesting at the National Public Health Laboratory confirmed that these were negative cases.

The ministry stressed: "There were no false negative results discovered from our review."

Immediate action had been taken to rectify the situation, the ministry said, adding that the laboratory has stopped all tests and is working to resolve the issue.

Additionally, the two other confirmed cases at the Expo facility - a 20-year old nurse and a healthcare volunteer, 52 - were shown to have had "equivocal" results.

The MOH said both of them "were subsequently verified to be negative upon retesting".

The nurse had been reported as a confirmed case on May 5 and the volunteer, on May 4.

