26 new Covid-19 cases surface at MINDSville@Napiri home in Hougang

SINGAPORE - Twenty-six new Covid-19 cases have been found at MINDSville @ Napiri after a resident at the home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities tested positive on Monday (May 31), forming a new cluster.

Four cases were announced by the Health Ministry on Wednesday, and the 22 others have preliminarily tested positive, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a statement on Wednesday.

The four cases are a 30-year-old nursing aide and three residents between the ages of 47 and 64. All were symptomatic, and had been fully vaccinated.

The first person who tested positive is a 37-year-old female resident who developed symptoms last Saturday and had a fever the next day. She was taken to a polyclinic on Monday and her test returned positive the same day.

Upon the confirmation of the 37-year-old's infection, the home immediately took additional measures to ensure the health and well-being of all residents and staff. Testing has been done on all 255 residents and staff.

Of the 26 new cases, 23 were asymptomatic and were discovered through testing. Those who showed symptoms were promptly isolated while awaiting their swab test results.

The home has also halted all admissions and discharges, is not allowing visitors, and completed a thorough cleaning and disinfection of its premises.

These were on top of measures that had already been put in place earlier, including organising residents into cohorts and staff into split teams, and restricting resident cohorts and staff teams to pre-designated zones within the home, MSF added.

All other residents, staff and other close contacts including clients, visitors and vendors, have been placed under quarantine, and will be regularly tested during the period. MSF said it is working closely with the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

With vaccination exercises conducted in February and March this year, 91 per cent of the home's staff and residents have been inoculated.

The home is managed by Minds under SG Enable (SGE) and is funded by MSF. The home has been implementing safe management measures according to MSF's advisories for all residential and community-based facilities since the pandemic began last year.

Since the start of the phase two (heightened alert) on May 16, the home has further reduced the number of pre-registered visitors of clients allowed onto the premises from four to two. Staff who are caring for those in isolation rooms are geared in full personal protective equipment. All staff have been reminded to limit their movements and activities outside the home.

The six-storey complex in Hougang comprises a home and hostel for adults with intellectual disabilities, a children's wing, and a training and development centre.

Residents of the home are aged six and above.

In late April last year, a cluster emerged in Acacia Home - a welfare home in Admiralty for the destitute - with a total of 15 cases comprising residents and employees.

During the circuit breaker period last year, all homes serving the elderly, which include adult disability homes, nursing homes and welfare homes, underwent mass testing for all residents and staff. This was done to detect infections in the homes early, and ringfence clusters.

At the same time, all staff who interact with residents had to live apart from their families in hotels or at accommodation facilities in their workplaces to reduce the chances of them contracting the virus and bringing it back home.