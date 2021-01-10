24 work permit holders among 42 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Republic reported a nine-month high of 42 imported cases on Sunday night (Jan 10), more than half of whom were work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Five of the 24 work permit holders were foreign domestic workers.

The other 18 cases comprised two Singaporeans, two permanent residents (PR), six dependant's pass holders, four work pass holders, one long-term visit pass holder, one short-term visit pass holder and two special pass holders.

A total of 40 cases were asymptomatic.

With the latest cases, Singapore has now reported a total of 58,907 Covid-19 infections.

All the new imported cases had been placed on stay-home-notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during this period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday night.

The two Singaporeans had returned from Malaysia while both PRs arrived from India.

The long-term visit pass holder and the short-term visit pass holder both also arrived from India, while the six dependant's pass holders arrived from Austria, India, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

The two special pass holders are sea crew who arrived onboard separate vessels from Myanmar and Indonesia.

They had been tested onboard, and had not disembarked before being tested.

They were conveyed to the hospital when they tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, said the Health Ministry.

Forty-two is the highest number of imported cases since March 28, when the same number was reported.

The number of new cases in the community, though, has decreased from 10 cases in the week before to eight cases last week, the MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from four cases in the week before to five cases in the past week.

With 25 cases discharged on Sunday, 58,621 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 60 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 182 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.