341 Covid-19 cases now linked to bus interchanges, with 21 new cases

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 clusters at eight bus interchanges now have 341 cases, with 21 new cases reported on Thursday (Sept 2).

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange has the highest number of cases, standing at 104 cases.

In all, there were 187 new locally transmitted cases reported on Thursday and four imported cases for a total of 191 cases.

This is the highest number of cases since Aug 10, 2020, when there were a total of 175 community cases.

There were also 113 unlinked cases, or nearly 60 per cent of the locally transmitted cases on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said there are now 65 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections each.

The new cases bring Singapore's total to 67,991.

The number of new cases in the community has more than doubled from 405 cases in the week before to 922 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases also more than doubled, from 118 to 332 cases over the same period.

Currently, 528 patients are hospitalised.

There are 27 people who require oxygen supplementation, and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). From this group, 12 of the patients are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 22 are seniors aged above 60. Of these, 12 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH added that over the last 28 days, 8.2 per cent of those who are unvaccinated became severely ill or died, while the proportion of those fully vaccinated in this category is 1.1 per cent.

In total, 80 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of the vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

Read the full MOH press release here.